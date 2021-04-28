City officials: New Amazon distribution center to bring new jobs to Bristol, Va.

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. The company apologized in a late Friday, April 2, 2021 blog post for a tweet it sent to a congressman more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they must urinate in empty water bottles. It also admitted that some delivery drivers might have had to urinate in bottles and it vowed to improve their working conditions.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new Amazon facility will be bringing jobs to the region, according to Bristol, Virginia city officials.

According to Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads, an Amazon distribution center will open on Thomas Road near Exit 7 along Interstate 81.

Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said in a Facebook post that the distribution center will bring new jobs to Bristol.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Amazon for a comment but has not heard back yet.