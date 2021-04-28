City officials: New Amazon distribution center to bring new jobs to Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A new Amazon facility will be bringing jobs to the region, according to Bristol, Virginia city officials.
According to Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads, an Amazon distribution center will open on Thomas Road near Exit 7 along Interstate 81.
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said in a Facebook post that the distribution center will bring new jobs to Bristol.
News Channel 11 has reached out to Amazon for a comment but has not heard back yet.
