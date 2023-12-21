JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Postal Service won’t just keep a retail post office location after vacating its 530 E. Main St. location — it will also stay local with the distribution and processing functions currently at the 5.5-acre city-owned property.

“They are splitting the distribution and the operation side from the retail side, so they do need much less space for the retail area and then they need a larger footprint for the distribution processing side,” Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette told News Channel 11 Thursday.

The shaded area shows the city-owned 5.5-acre post office property at 530 E. Main St. City Hall is just above it in this image. (State of Tennessee)

The United States Postal Service (USPS) made official Monday a long-expected decision that it will move from its East Main location of roughly 50 years and would find a retail location within the same 37601 zip code. The USPS’s lease with Johnson City expired in August of this year.

“They’ve identified some potential places that’s within this zip code, that they’re working with the property owners to negotiate and come up with some kind of agreement,” Trivette said.

Meanwhile, City Attorney Sunny Sandos and USPS representatives are completing a written agreement that should decrease the likelihood of the post office slow-walking its move.

“Once that’s in place, there’s not an end time of when they have to be moved, but there’s incentive in it, to encourage them to move forward with the process,” Trivette said.

The expired lease terms are very generous to the USPS, he added, and when the city reached out about potential renewal two years ago, once the USPS got back to them it essentially wanted those maintained.

City to seek ‘highest and best use’ for property

Trivette said the USPS didn’t respond for months after the city’s initial outreach in 2021. Staff began meeting with city commissioners “to see what direction they would like us to go to see if there was a higher and better use maybe for the property, something that would benefit the citizens and the city a little more,” Trivette said.

He said the building was constructed specifically to serve as a post office, and its demolition is a near-certainty. The city will probably hire an engineering or architectural firm once a vacancy date is firmed up to help determine the best use for the property.

A new building with some city services in it appears to be one strong possibility at this point. Trivette said the current city hall, directly across the street from the post office, is not only bursting at the seams employee-wise, but its layout makes it somewhat inconvenient for citizens who need to do business there.

‘I’d like to consider all the things that are public facing to be a little more easy for the public to access, to take care of their city business … without a lot of wait time or without a lot of effort going from one end of the building to the other end of the building,” he said.