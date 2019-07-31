City of Norton granted $47,420 for improvements to Country Cabin II

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A popular music venue in Norton, Virginia will soon be receiving several major enhancements thanks to a grant from the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

According to a release from the DMME, the money will be used to make the County Cabin II a year-round facility.

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said the venue is a showcase for Southwest Virginia’s musical heritage and the funding will lead to improvements that will greatly enhance visitor experiences.

The release says over 6,000 people from around the world visit Country Cabin II every year to hear Appalachian music.

Regional and private events are also held at the site.

The funds from this grant will allow work to be done on the venue to allow it to be used during colder times of the year.

Improvements to an outdoor stage area will be included as part of the funds. Doors, insulation and paneling will be installed inside near that area so the venue will be comfortable during cold and wet weather.