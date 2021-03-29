City of Kingsport to rollout new small business assistance grant program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is teaming up with the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) to provide financial assistance for small businesses, according to a press release.

The City of Kingsport has allocated $110,000 dollars from its Community Development Block Grant Program to support local businesses.

The maximum grant available will be $5,000, which can be used to assist with up to six months of expenses such as rent, utilities, personal protective equipment and upgrades needed to reopen or provide safety measures such as social distancing.

KOSBE plans to host an online webinar on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10 AM EST, to show businesses how to apply and answer questions.

When applying, applicants will be required to submit evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on their business.