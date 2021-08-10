City of Kingsport plans city government phone system outage for Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents on Friday will experience a planned phone outage for city government phones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the City of Kingsport, the outage will affect phone lines to the city organizations and facilities such as Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Kingsport Senior Center.

The purpose of the outage is to allow the city to move phone system hardware to its new City Hall location on Broad Street.

In a social media post, the city adds that the outage will not affect 911 or emergency phones in buildings or elevators.