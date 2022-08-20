KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years.

200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing.

Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came from.

“I think it’s important for us to remember that back in the early 1800s there were people here where we are now that we’re building a community,” Chairman of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee Glenda Bobalik said. “They were supporting each other, living together.”

Happening now: Kingsport is celebrating 200 years since it’s first charter 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/neYo5lRu3C — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) August 20, 2022

Kingsport celebrated its Centennial in 2017 and that’s because the City has actually had two charters in its history.