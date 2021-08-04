City of Johnson City postpones job fair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, city officials have decided to postpone an upcoming job fair.

The City of Johnson City was set to host a job fair on Aug. 11 at Memorial Park Community Center in an effort to fill a variety of part-time and full-time positions with the city.

The city announced Wednesday that it was postponing the event, but would continue to accept job applications.

“Although the event has been postponed, we encourage people to visit our website and view the list of open part-time and full-time positions and submit their applications online,” Human Resources Director Steve Willis said in a release. “The City of Johnson City offers a wide range of opportunities that allow residents to work close to home while having an impact on their community.”

A new date for the job fair has not been set.