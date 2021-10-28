City of Johnson City grants $100K to support young local professionals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from Johnson City officials announced a new program made possible by a $100,000 grant from the city.

The Young Professional of Johnson City (YPJC) creates a platform for young professionals to build the community and develop professionally, the release revealed.

McKenzie Templeton, a Gate City native, was named as the program’s director and will oversee the platform as it launches to attract young professionals and advance the community.

Templeton joined the Chamber team with a variety of experience, including social media marketing intelligence with Facebook and sales development research at Cumberland Marketing. She will graduate from ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations in December.

“The Chamber recently developed a strategic plan that identified the importance of connecting and

supporting our young professionals in Johnson City,” said Bob Cantler, Chamber President/CEO. “In

addition to adding value to the young professionals already here, we feel this program will grow our population, support remote workers and expand workforce opportunities.”

The Chamber — a 501(c)(6) — helps to promote business and economic growth in Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, Tennessee. To learn more about the Chamber’s initiatives, CLICK HERE.