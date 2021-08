ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The City of Elizabethton will be smoke testing sewer lines on Monday, Aug. 16.

According to a news release, the city will be testing sewer lines at approximately 7 a.m. in the Black Bottom Area from Ash Street to Lynn Ave. and Cottage to West Riverside.

The release states that if a customer finds smoke in their house, they are asked to call the city office to report the smoke.

The city office can be reached at 423-547-6300.