City of Elizabethton to receive $500,000 for upgrades at Covered Bridge Park

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on Tuesday revealed Elizabethton is one of several localities to receive a grant for park enhancements.

The City of Elizabethton will receive $500,000 for improvements and upgrades at Covered Bridge Park, according to the release.

This stems from $7,584,530 granted to communities across the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program.

City leaders will accept the grant check on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park.