ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Elizabethton is hosting a public open house for transportation and mobility needs throughout the Downtown Main Street district.

The City of Elizabethton identified its Main Street District for the development of a Downtown Community Mobility Plan. The plan will reportedly help guide transportation investments and address the needs of downtown.

Information collected through the open house will identify solutions that address pedestrian activity, safety, accessibility, traffic and signage, the release states.

The open house will be held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Coffee Company on 444 East Elk Avenue, and the public can drop by at any time.

For more information on the plan, contact Project Manager Mary Connelly at mary.connelly@wsp.com or Elizabethton Planning and Development Director Logan Engle at lengle@cityofelizabethton.org.