City of Elizabethton to discuss Covered Bridge project funding at Thursday meeting

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Elizabethton will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss funding for the city’s Covered Bridge project.

Thursday’s meeting is just one of the steps in a grant application process that could lead to funding for the project from state and city entities, which could range between $100,000 to $1,000,000.

The grant is provided through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, who will match whatever amount of money the city provides if they are awarded the grant.

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said funding could go toward improvements like building a new restroom facility, pavilion and picnic area, as well as improvements for lights and sidewalks.

Funding could also go into new entrances to the Covered Bridge and front of the park.

Even if the resolution passes Thursday, funding will not be confirmed for another few weeks or months, according to Mains.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m.