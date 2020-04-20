City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Carter County Public Library team up to host quarantine space competition

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Carter County Public Library teamed up Sunday to host a contest this week for those who might be stuck at the house bored.

The quarantine space contest urges people to submit pictures of their favorite spaces while staying at-home, be it a bedroom or favorite area outdoors.

Those who are interested in competing are encouraged to send pictures, along with as many details as possible, of their favorite spaces to the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

The submissions are due by noon on April 24.