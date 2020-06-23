City of Elizabethton: One confirmed COVID-19 case among city employees

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the City of Elizabethton confirmed Tuesday afternoon that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city was reportedly notified about that positive test result on June 15.

News Channel 11 was sent the following statement by City Manager Daniel Estes.

“The City of Elizabethton has one confirmed case of COVID-19. The City was notified on June 15 of the positive test result. Other employees that were in the vicinity were notified. HR consulted the health department and those employees were not considered ‘close contacts’ by the health department. The area where the employee works in was cleaned, and the city has implemented enhanced cleaning since the pandemic began. I can’t provide more detailed information due to health privacy (HIPAA) concerns.” Daniel Estes, City Manager (Elizabethton)

