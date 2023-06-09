ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton Engineering department employees rescued a pair of puppies found on Wednesday.
Matthew Balogh and Dave Carney started their day with a list of items to complete, including checking on a paving project at Powder Branch Road, a social media post from the city stated.
After checking on the project, Balogh and Carney reportedly took a shortcut back to the office that brought them out on Hart Road when the two saw something in the road that “brought a tug to their hearts.”
According to the post, two female puppies, most likely siblings around three-five months old, were found on the road with a need for rescue. After searching for the owners and knocking on doors of homes nearby, Carney decided his dog at home needed company.
“They looked lost but looked like they belonged together,” said Carney. “We brought them to the treatment plant and after thinking about what to do, I decided my dog at home needed some company so I took them home with me.”
Carney stated he contacted the animal shelter and provided a description of the puppies for a post on the shelter’s website in case the owners were looking for them.
The puppies received a flea bath from Carney and his partner Emma before settling down in a crate their other dog used occasionally, the post said.
“I am not sure if they really have a home and if no one claims them I might keep them,” said Carney. “They slept soundly through the night in that crate.”