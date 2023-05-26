ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A recent meeting document published by the City of Elizabethton shows that a new 7 Brew Coffee location may be coming to the site of a former Pizza Hut.

In a Regional Planning Commission (RPC) agenda posted on Thursday, an item of scheduled business mentions consideration of a final site plan approval for a new 7 Brew Coffee located at 415 West Elk Avenue.

You can find the full document on the city’s Facebook page.

The item is set for discussion during June 1’s regular RPC meeting.