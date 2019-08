BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — It is now illegal to feed ducks and geese within the city limits of Bristol, Virginia.

City Council passed the ordinance tonight by a vote of 5-0.

The ordinance will take effect in 30 days and is only applicable to an area with a posted sign.

If you’re caught, the fine will be $50.

Council said some of the highest areas of duck populations in the city include Cumberland Square Park near downtown and the Eastern Little League Field.