BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Virginia is moving forward on a plan to pay for part of the cost to close its landfill and fix the odor problem that has long plagued the residents near it.

On Tuesday, city leaders discussed the plan to use general fund money to pay for the closure of the landfill in an effort to stop the powerful odor that comes from it.

City Manager Randall Eads says the city can also use money from future tax-exempt bonds to reimburse the city for the money spent on the landfill.

“So basically what this does is it allows us to pay the general fund back for any funds that we spend out of the general fund from the future bond issues,” said Eads.

The plan was approved Tuesday night on the first reading.