City of Bristol, TN passes resolution supporting Minor League Baseball

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee is joining other localities in showing their support for their Minor League Baseball team.

City Council members recently approved a resolution showing support for their team, and to ask Major League Baseball to not move forward with their plan to eliminate 42 minor league teams.

The resolution approved by officials is below:

“Resolution 20-9 formalizes City Council’s support for the continued operation of the Appalachian League of Professional Baseball and Bristol’s affiliate team of the Pittsburg Pirates. As Council is aware, Major League Baseball has proposed to eliminate forty-two minor league teams following the conclusion of the 2020 baseball season. The Appalachian League, which includes teams from Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Greeneville, is among the leagues slated for elimination. For decades, minor league baseball has provided wholesome family entertainment for our region. In addition, a recent economic impact analysis prepared by East Tennessee State University indicated the Bristol affiliate had an estimated annual economic impact of $2.8 million and created an equivalent of 122 full-time jobs. The campaign to save Minor League Baseball is now underway in several cities across our nation. The recognition of the loss of minor league baseball’s economic benefit as well as the quality of life amenity is widely understood. Resolution 20-9, if approved, will be forwarded to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and our State and Federal legislators.”

The Bristol Pirates are among five teams in the Tri-Cities that would be eliminated if Major League Baseball moves forward with their current proposal.

The following teams would be cut if Major League Baseball moves forward with their current proposal.

Talks between MLB and MiLB are expected to continue in the coming months.

