City of Bristol, Tennessee officials release Race Week traffic plans, parking info, FAQs

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — August 2019 Race Week is just around the corner, and traffic is bound to be almost as crazy on the road as it is on the track.

The City of Bristol, Tennessee has released its plan for regulating traffic during August 2019 Race Weekend.

According to a release from the City of Bristol, the traffic plan was created with the safety of citizens and visitors in mind.

To see full details and read the press release, check out the traffic plan below.

Fans are also reminded to arrive early to events and to only carry items into Bristol Motor Speedway in a clear bag. Coolers should also be ready for inspection at the gate.

The release also says ordinances in both Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia prohibit anyone from buying, selling, exchanging or trading tickets on a public road, and any exchanges must occur on private property with the proper license.

Ticket scalping is also in violation of Bristol, Tennessee ordinance.