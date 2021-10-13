City of Bristol, Tenn. making changes to finance department

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tenn. has announced some structure and staffing changes to the city’s finance department.

According to a release from the city, Hollie Verran, a certified public accountant with more than 14 years of experience working with the city has been named as the new finance director. Her new job will require that she direct and plan and supervise the city’s financial management.

Verran joined the city in 2007 where she worked as a financial analyst and financial services supervisor after obtaining a bachelor’s in business administration from East Tennessee State University.

The changes also include Terra Lawson being promoted to finance and customer service manager and Christa Graybeal Byrd taking the position of accounting and budget manager.

Lawson previously worked as a customer service manager and is a certified municipal finance officer. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. According to the release, her new role will require her to oversee customer service and financial services for property taxes, court fines and fees, accounts payable, as well as health and other related funds.

Byrd holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting as well as a master’s of business administration from ETSU. Byrd is also a certified public accountant and has seven years of experience in municipal finance. The release states her new job will require that she oversee the budget process and the city’s general, grant and transportation funds. Her job will begin on Oct. 29.

The city’s finance department has many important responsibilities including but not limited to overseeing budgeting, financial reporting, property taxes and more.