BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee is one of twelve localities in the state to receive grant funding from the Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways and sidewalks.

$2.5 million is headed to Tennessee from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program, a competitive grant program introduced through President Biden’s infrastructure law. A release from the U.S. Department of Transportation says these grants aim to make local roadways safer for everyone, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

An ‘action planning grant’, intended to assist communities that don’t currently have a roadway safety plan will go to Bristol to help reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries. The Twin City is expected to see $120,000 to help develop the safety plan.