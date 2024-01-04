GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville’s city manager said a recently levied fine against a newly opened warming shelter was issued based on safety regulations, but the town supports the work of the center.

The C.A.R.E. (Community in Action Reaches Everyone) Center in the 700 block of W Andrew Johnson Highway opened in November as a warming shelter and place to provide resources to those in need.

The shelter was subject to a $150 fine by the town due to people sleeping inside. Founder Rhonda Castro told News Channel 11 Tuesday that the center is zoned as M-2, which does not allow a building to be used as a residential or sleeping space.

Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith spoke with News Channel 11 Thursday and said the fine was levied out of safety concerns.

Chiefly, Smith said the building must feature unlocked doors to allow for easy exit and a sprinkler system.

“Basically identified these issues with the facility,” Smith said. “So we’re very much interested in keeping our citizens protected. We want to make sure the citizens that use this space are using it in a safe manner.”

Smith said the town supports the mission of the C.A.R.E. center but wants the work done there to follow regulations safely.

Castro previously told News Channel 11 that the shelter was treating the fine as a learning experience, and they harbored no hard feelings toward town officials.