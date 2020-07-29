City manager: New unnamed business coming to The Falls in Bristol, Va. next to Aldi

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Another business could soon be making its way to The Falls retail development in Bristol, Virginia.

City Manager Randy Eads says Interstate Realty, one of the developers of The Falls, has been working with the unnamed tenant for the past 18 months.

The business would be located next to grocery chain Aldi.

Documents obtained by News Channel 11 list Palmetto Bristol-Falls as the limited liability company.

The company’s website lists several retailers and restaurants as previously developed tenants across the country.