City manager candidates answer questions at Johnson City meet-and-greet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for Johnson City’s new city manager is coming to a close as the five candidates for the position toured the city and answered questions Tuesday.

The candidates were introduced to the public at a meet-and-greet at the Langston Centre. Earlier in the day, they each had the chance to meet other city staff members.

“City manager is an instrumental role in the life of a city, and thankfully in Johnson City, we’ve had a stable tenure with city managers,” said Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise. “So the decision we make in terms of who our city managers should be is really one that has consequence; not for a year, or two years, or three years, but really, potentially, for decades. This is a really important decision.”

Below are some of the answers candidates had to questions posed to them Tuesday:

Question No. 1: What makes the city manager position attractive to you?

Question No. 2: What kind of experience do you have?

Question No. 3: What will you bring to the position of city manager?

Question No. 4: What do you think about Johnson City?

The candidates will meet with the Johnson City Board of Commissioners in individual interviews Wednesday, and the position could be filled as early as Thursday morning.