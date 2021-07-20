City: Haven of Mercy director working with city officials to resolve power issue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The director of the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter is working with city officials to resolve a power issue at the shelter, according to the city.

The City of Johnson City says its inspector was granted access to a breaker panel Monday and confirmed that an issue had cut off power to the shelter’s annex building.

This comes after an attorney for the shelter said city officials ordered that electricity be cut off Friday at the building without providing adequate notice. The power was not shut off after BrightRidge crews were unable to provide documentation regarding the order by the city, according to the attorney.

The city now says shelter director Grant Rockley is cooperating with the city to get the problem fixed this week.

“We have outlined several steps that he needs to take in order to remedy this particular situation and he has agreed to those steps and so if he’s able to do that this week then we should be able to move forward,” said Preston Mitchell, Johnson City’s director of development services.

Mitchell says the shelter has until 5 p.m. Thursday to correct the issue or the city will cut off electricity for safety purposes.