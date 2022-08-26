Issues strong denial of any wrongdoing, claims plaintiff’s firing was performance-based

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has formally responded to a former contracted special prosecutor’s lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully fired and claiming that the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) mismanaged or corruptly handled sexual assault cases.

The response claims the city was justified in not renewing Dahl’s contract in mid-2021 “based on failure to perform her contractual obligations.” It adds that Johnson City has asked the local district attorney’s office to seek information Dahl’s suit claims that she has “regarding corruption and determine if it is valid.”

The city filed its response Thursday in federal court in the so-called “Robert Voe” case. Kateri “Kat” Dahl sued JCPD Chief Karl Turner, three unnamed officers and the city in late June.

At the crux of Dahl’s case is a claim that after she became involved in a federal ammunition case against a downtown business owner called “Robert Voe” in the suit, she learned about “Voe’s” suspected involvement in a string of druggings and rapes of women.

Dahl alleges JCPD stonewalled her attempts to get the police to act on leads about “Voe” and was dismissive of those attempts.

A news release from the city states that actually, JCPD requested an indictment on Voe in 2020 and it wasn’t obtained until five months later. That was a federal indictment on a charge of felon in possession of ammunition, which required Dahl’s aid to file.

According to Dahl’s lawsuit, when police went to serve the still-sealed warrant in May 2021, they told “Voe” through his locked door that they had the warrant. He then allegedly left the downtown high rise through another exit and has been a fugitive since.

“The city is defending this lawsuit with confidence that it will result in repairing unjustified damage to the City, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department,” the release reads.

