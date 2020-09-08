City dedicates ‘Van Brocklin Overlook’ along Tweetsie Trail in honor of late mayor, commissioner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Two years after the sudden death of former Johnson City Commissioner Dr. Ralph Van Brocklin, city leaders honored his memory by installing a plaque along the Tweetsie Trail.

Dr. Van Brocklin died in 2018 while running on the Tweetsie Trail, city officials told News Channel 11 in a previous report.

On Thursday, city officials gathered at a dedication ceremony along the Tweetsie Trail where they unveiled a plaque in his memory.

The sign reads in part, “His boot prints will be seen for years to come, as he has been instrumental in changing the landscape of the adopted city he loved so much.”

You can watch the full dedication ceremony on our WJHL Facebook page below.