BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews in Northeast Tennessee kept busy Monday night through Tuesday morning trying to keep up with snowfall.

Bristol’s park and recreation focused on key areas to clear up heavy foot trafficked areas.

“Basically what we’re doing is taking care of the sidewalks, scraping all the sidewalks, side streets, State Street,” said Jack Sammons with Bristol, Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department. “And of course, we do all the fire halls, the clinic, libraries, any parking lots around here. We’re just trying to keep up with the snow and clear it out.”

News Channel 11 was also live Tuesday morning in Kingsport, where major roadways seem clear for the most part. However, News Channel 11’s crew observed several less-traveled areas and backroads that were covered in slush and could be treacherous.

The City of Johnson City reported Monday that its own public works crews had placed brine along roadways and would use magnesium chloride when temperatures required. Johnson City crews will focus on major routes as well, such as State of Franklin.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has urged all drivers to remain home if possible as road conditions could worsen while temperatures continue to drop.

As of Tuesday morning, TDOT reported extensive road closures in East Tennessee near the Knoxville area on the SmartWay Traffic Map.