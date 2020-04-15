City Council holding special-called meeting Thursday to vote on beer delivery in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders in Elizabethton will hold a special-called meeting Thursday afternoon in the hopes of helping out some restaurants and other establishments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council members will hold a teleconference at 4 p.m. to vote on a second and final reading that would allow beer license holders to make deliveries without food orders.

If approved, the measure would allow restaurants and tap houses to delivery sealed containers of beer to residences during normal operating hours within city limits.

The resolution is being looked at as a way to help businesses generate some revenue during the pandemic.

Council members have been meeting through teleconference during the past couple of meetings as a way to maintain social distancing and promote safety for people in the city.

According to a statement from the city, anyone wanting to attend the meeting can call 1-646-558-8656 and Entering Meeting ID 2666550108#

Members of the public can also attend online by using Zoom

The city has also extended its Safer at Home directive until May 1. You can read that full statement HERE.