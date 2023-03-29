BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – City leaders in Bristol, Tennessee discussed a proposed zoning text amendment Tuesday that could clear the way for a “brewpub” to come to the Golf Club of Bristol.

According to Bristol Director of Community Relations Jon Luttrell, the Bristol City Council considered the measure at its work session. Luttrell told News Channel 11 the amendment “would add certain food service establishments by special use permit to R-3 zones.”

The text of the proposed amendment states it was first brought to the city’s planning commission earlier in the year to bring a “full-service restaurant/brewpub at the Golf Club of Bristol on Old Jonesboro Road.” While most of the property is zoned as R-1A (Low Density Single Family Residential), there is an area of about five acres that used to house the Bristol Country Club. That area is classified as R-3 (Multifamily Residential).

Photo: The 4.9 acres in the top right along Old Jonesboro Road would potentially house a new restaurant and brewpub if the Bristol Tennessee City Council approves an amendment to zoning text. (City of Bristol, Tennessee)

In January, the request states Adam Woodson and Rick Armstrong addressed the city planning commission about possibly building a “stand-alone full-service restaurant/brewpub on the Golf Club property, potentially in the R-3 zoned area.”

The planning commission unanimously voted to recommend the city council add food service to locations allowed within an R-3 zone with a special use permit.

The amendment will be heard by the Bristol City Council at its meeting on April 4 for first reading. If it is approved then, Luttrell said it will have to pass a public hearing and a second reading at the council’s May meeting.

Luttrell specified that the amendment, if passed, would only allow food service in an R-3 zone if a special use permit were issued.