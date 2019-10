JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 14th Annual Turkey Trot’s kick off event will be Tuesday Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Fairmont Elementary.

Special announcements and the annual mascot race will kick off the 2019 Turkey Trot schedule at the event in the elementary school’s gym.

The 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race and Family Fun Run/Walk is Thanksgiving morning on Thursday November 28.