BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a special called meeting Friday to consider ordinances on first reading concerning property taxes and sewer, water, and garbage rates.

If passed, the new ordinances would bring property taxes up to $1.30, garbage rates would go up to $17.50 per month, and water and sewer rates would both increase by 8%.

Mayor Jeff Broyles says these ordinances were regarding the town’s budget.

“The primary ordinances were that we were looking at, the first reading of our budget for 2023-24,” said Broyles.

The board approved the increase in garbage collection fees and water rates but did not approve the property tax or or sewer rate hikes.

“We’re not in dead water here. There’s just probably more discussion that needs to go on,” said Broyles.

Several community members took to the podium to express their concerns.

“That was only 10 months ago, and you want to raise them again?” asked Carolyn Payne.

“It’s not right, you’re killing the people here. We’ve got a wonderful town,” Dave Harmon said.

Despite the concerns, Broyles said that he and the board members are confident in the choices they made.

“The board and I have sat in work sessions twice to review this budget and it was my understanding that we came away with the best and most conservative solution with the lowest increases that we could muster for the town,” Broyles said.

The mayor said budget discussions will continue next week.