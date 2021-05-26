Cities of Bristol announce summer music lineup across borders, boundaries

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Residents and visitors of Bristol can look forward to a long lineup of live music this summer as vaccination rates rise and guidelines are lifted.

The concert series, titled “Bristol Summer of 2021: A Great Place for Music” will feature both new and big-ticket artists from around the region in cooperation with local venues.

The main emphasis for the event is collaboration, stated city officials in a press conference on Wednesday.

“It was very important from the beginning that we collaborate, and you’re going to hear me say that word a couple of times today. It’s one of our success measures for this initiative.” said Logan McCabe, head of Community Engagement and Outreach for Bristol Motor Speedway. “With multiple venues and businesses in both cities involved, I think we accomplished that goal already. It’s important to note that this group represents competitors, both cities, and both states, and they’re working together really in the name of music.”

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of the news conference below:

Current planned performances include:

Alabama

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tanya Tucker

Blackberry Smoke

Amy Grant

Cody Jinks

Morgan Wade

Jim Lauderdale

Amythyst Kiah

Virginia Ground with Dave Eggar

Gatlin Brothers

Folk Soul Revival

Tan and Sober Gentlemen

Tray Wellington Band

Cash Revisited

Josh Daniels’ Grateful Band

Abby Bryant and The Echoes

In addition to headliners, several local groups and other performers are scheduled. For a full and updated lineup, click here.

McCabe said a hallmark of the planned events are their venues, which are as diverse as the performances. Planned locations include:

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Blackbird Bakery

Midnight Oasis Bar and Grill

Bristol Motor Speedway

The Cameo Theatre

Cascade Draft House

The Bristol Hotel

Bristol Station Brews and Taproom

Borderline Billiards

The Sessions Hotel

The Pinnacle

Paramount Bristol

For a full list of events and venues, click here.

Events begin on June 1. Full details for each performance can be found here.