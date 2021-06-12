Citations, charges on the way after Marion, Va. teen sustains ‘serious’ injuries from fall down embankment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police say charges are likely in the future for a handful of young adults in Marion, Virginia after a teen ended up falling down an embankment.

According to Marion police chief John Clair, first responders were called to assist an injured minor near the 600 block of North Main Street Saturday afternoon.

Clair said a group of juveniles and adults were gathered in a wooded area behind the Norfolk and Western Railway Depot when one fell, sustaining “serious but to my knowledge non-life-threatening injuries.”

Clair stated that alcohol was allegedly involved, and that citations for underage possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor will be issued to members of the group before release from Marion PD custody.

According to Ken Heath, town spokesman, the minor injured in the fall is being transported to Bristol via ambulance in unknown condition.

Identities of those charged in connection to the fall are currently unknown.