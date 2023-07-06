BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man who was shot three times by police and charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to strike them with the car they shot into has accepted a plea agreement.

Ciia Hall had rejected a similar deal in a February hearing although it removes the attempted murder charges as well as aggravated assault charges in the Jan. 18, 2021 incident.

A Hawkins County sheriff’s officer, later joined by a Mount Carmel police officer, pursued a stolen truck for miles, eventually arriving at it in Kingsport just after two teens had jumped from it and run to a nearby car.

Hall, with four other teens inside, reversed that car to try to flee from the officers. They can be seen on a video chasing the car on foot with their guns drawn, getting in front of it when it turns to go forward, and then shooting into it as soon as it begins moving forward.

A total of 16 shots were fired into the vehicle. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officer Brian Fraley testified that the car hit the Mount Carmel officer, Hunter Jones. No one else made the same claim, including the other officer, Isaac Hutchins. Jones never testified or gave a statement, and the grand jury presentment claims only that Hall “attempted to strike” both Hall and Hutchins with a motor vehicle.

Hall’s attorney, Don Spurrell, said the Sullivan County district attorney’s office agreed to judicial diversion, which would allow Hall’s charges to be expunged (taken off his record) in two years if he meets certain conditions.

“They’re not going to oppose it, which is the same thing as offering it, so he’s going to be eligible for diversion … if he stays out of trouble for two years the case will be dismissed against him,” Spurrell said.

Spurrell will aid Hall in applying for a certificate of eligibility for diversion from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

“The judge has to have the certificate in hand before he can divert,” Spurrell said.

A diversion hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 in Judge James Goodwin’s court. Dropped in the deal are two counts each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Hall will plead guilty to theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 (the car he was driving was stolen), evading arrest with risk of death or injury, vehicle involved, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, deadly weapon involved, and driving without a license.

The reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved is the only new charge and is one Hall had initially said he wouldn’t plead to, saying he hadn’t made any attempt to endanger the officers but was merely attempting to get away.

Spurrell continued to say he believes the officers in the case violated police procedures and use of force policies in what he called on Thursday “outrageous and criminal acts.”

He said he and others pressed for a federal investigation, up to the point of Hall having an interview with an FBI agent.

“I understand that the FBI has completely dropped the ball on the matter. They haven’t done a thing.”

Spurrell said he also advised the FBI of a witness – a girl who was in the car – who wanted to speak to the FBI. “She has advised that they never contacted her.

“They haven’t taken it seriously. They never took it seriously. They whitewashed it.”