Cicadas to emerge after 17 years underground

(WJHL) — You may soon notice a noise outside that you haven’t heard for years.

The unique sound of cicadas will become audible once again as the infamous insects emerge after 17 years underground.

Virginia Tech experts say the noisy bugs will appear primarily in southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina, and West Virginia, with as many as 1.5 million emerging per acre.

According to ETSU Associate Professor of Biological Sciences Karl Joplin, adult cicadas stick around for two to four weeks.

Some cicadas emerge annually while others emerge every 13 or 17 years depending on the species.