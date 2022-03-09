KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community leaders are asking Tri-Cities churches to step up and serve those who come to them seeking addiction recovery.



Christ Fellowship Church in Kingsport hosted the second meeting of a three-part series bringing together law enforcement, faith-based organization leaders, state recovery specialists, and researchers.



Some of the speakers shared their own personal stories of overcoming addiction.



All the speakers shared a common vision — to better equip local churches for those seeking help with substance abuse.

“There are churches and faith-based organizations that might not really know all the resources that are available and so knowing that faith and a spiritual program is going to be key to recovery — to get the two connected is a vital part,” said Jeff Noah, Sullivan County Anti Drug Coalition Project coordinator.



The next meeting will be held at Celebration Church in Blountville March 24 from 7 to 8 p.m.