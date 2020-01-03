Church to move into former House of Ribs building

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Pentecostal church is planning to relocate to the former House of Ribs restaurant property off North Roan Street.

The River of Tri-Cities Church is currently drawing up plans.

“What we plan to do with the structure of our new church would be very new looking,” said Pastor Todd Holmes. “It will be a very fresh look. It’s nothing like anything that exists in the area right now.”

Holmes says church services have been taking place in Gray off Bobby Hicks Highway for the past 16 months. Starting Sunday, January 5, the church will hold its services inside the banquet room at Peerless Restaraunt, just down the road from the future church site.

The pastor believes it will take 12 to 15 months of work before the former House of Ribs property will be ready to host church services.

“It’s about two and a half acres of property. We’ll be using a lot of it for parking. We will be building some on there also,” Holmes said. “We pretty much have to gut the whole thing and to rebuild what is there right now.”

The church is also looking into purchasing an adjacent building with plans of starting a Bible college there.

