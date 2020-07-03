1  of  2
Breaking News
Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19
Gov. Lee grants most county mayors the authority to issue mask requirements

Church to donate $1K to every Jonesborough Police Dept. employee

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
jonesborough_police_1553529816787.jpg

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesborough announced they will be publicly honoring local first responders on July 4.

Officials with the Jonesborough Department of Public Safety will not only be recognized by this church but also gifted $1,000 each.

Pastor Perry Cleek told News Channel 11 on Friday that they will be giving a total of $23,000 to Jonesborough police, dispatchers, and administrators.

The release on the church’s website read in part, ” American’s who are God fearing and love our country have watched in amazement as the chorus of voices denigrating and disgracing law enforcement have steadily increased in both volume and intensity. We at Lighthouse believe enough is enough.”

Church members invited the public to this ceremony at 11 a.m. at the courthouse in downtown Jonesborough on July 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss