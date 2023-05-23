JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 29-year Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) veteran Bill Church is the city’s new permanent chief and says he’ll focus on a proactive community policing approach to tackle some of the city’s most vexing issues.

“As we build our ranks, we will prioritize a community policing approach to help proactively tackle challenges such as drugs and homelessness,” Church said. “Through community partnerships, additional resources and innovative strategies, we will work tirelessly to keep Johnson City safe.”

With a couple dozen JCPD officers in attendance, City Manager Cathy Ball announced the news in city commission chambers nearly three months to the day after Church was named interim chief following Karl Turner’s retirement. Turner served as chief from February 2018 to February 2023.

Johnson City Police Chief Bill Church, left, shakes hands with Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler shortly after being named permanent chief May 23, 2023. (City of Johnson City)

Ball said her 18 months as city manager have shown her how important community safety is to the city’s overall success.

“The ability to put someone in a role who could supervise a department that keeps us safe every day, that looks over people, that has a caring heart, is a real honor,” Ball said.

A Washington County native and Marine Corps veteran, Church has served as an entry-level public safety officer, a criminal investigator, a sergeant and a lieutenant. He was also captain of the department’s Platoon 3 and was most recently promoted to operations major in June 2022.

Church said one of his first orders of business will be filling several high-level administrative positions including deputy chief, operations major and administrative major. That team will then assess for ranks of captain, lieutenant and sergeant in a department that, like most, is struggling to fill all open positions.

“We will continue our efforts to recruit officers who will uphold the standards of the Johnson City Police Department,” Church said. He said investments will come in better uniforms, equipment and body cameras.

Mayor Todd Fowler said Church is highly respected by fellow JCPD staff.

“I think they are happy that we had an internal person come up that they respect and that they work with, that they’re ready to go to battle with if they need to,” Fowler said. “It’s great to have that kind of respect in the police department for the person that just got put in person that just got put in charge.”