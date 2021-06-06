Church service honors 7 victims of deadly plane crash on Percy Priest Lake

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood gathered to remember their seven leaders who died in a plane crash on Percy Priest Lake.

The service Saturday happened one week after the crash in Rutherford County.

The church posted footage to its website showing a crowd of worshipers inside the church for a service of remembrance to honor and support the families who lost their loved ones. The event began with singing and music before speakers made remarks.

“With such great loss of so many parents and a spouse, I want to, again, remind the public to please respect the privacy of both Michael and Elizabeth and all the children who have lost parents during this time,” said Durville Patton, who’s listed on the church’s website as a leader who became a member in 2005. “We all have such great hope for all these children for we know that not only will they being surrounded with loving help for the years to come, but we also know that the spirit of the parents’ lives still dwells down into these children.”

The victims were identified as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah all of Brentwood, Tennessee.

They were all said to have had an impact on not only the church, but the community as well.

CEO of Brentwood-based company SpecialtyCare, Sam Weinstein, spoke during the service about Jonathan Walters’ work as President of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring, one of the business’s largest and fastest growing divisions.

“Jonathan, JW, or J-Dub as we sometimes called him, ran the largest service of this kind in the country and very likely the world,” Weinstein said. “When Jonathan was in a room at SpecialtyCare, he was the room. It was clear by the energy and love that he put into his job that it was a mission for him.”

Eldon and Sara Gormsen shared notes from the children of David and Jennifer Martin who were members of Remnant Fellowship since 1999. “My Dad was the most amazing dad ever. He was so caring, so loving, so humble, the most righteous man I’ve ever known,” Eldon Gormsen read from Aaron Martin’s note. “It’s been said many times but he had the most amazing singing voice anyone could hear.”

Alec Leaman was emotional talking about when talking about working for Brandon Hannah for the past six years.

“Growing up, he was always one of those people you would look to and you would see this kindness and this joy and the generosity,” Leaman said.

Church leaders thanked the congregants and the community for their support of the victims’ families since the devastating plane crash.

The church shared the complete service on its website.

As for what led to the aircraft going down in the first place, the preliminary investigation could take up to 14 days, according to the NTSB, and the entire investigation could take 18 to 24 months. Crews wrapped the recovery process last Tuesday.