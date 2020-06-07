Church Hill WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday Sunday

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hiram “H” Bowlin of Church Hill, Tennessee celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. “H” as he is known to his friends, is a WW II veteran and some family and friends planned a special birthday event for him.
Bill Killen, President and CEO of the National Fire Heritage Center arrived at Bowlin’s drive-by birthday on his 1920 fire engine, which is the same age as the WWII veteran. The pair went on a tour of Church Hill on the fire engine.
Bowlin served under Gen. George Patton in WWII. He has been retired for 41 years and said the secret to longevity was to “keep breathing.”