Church Hill woman, Knoxville man arrested after standoff at Sevierville motel

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department has identified two suspects arrested in a standoff with law enforcement at a local motel on Tuesday.

Sevierville Police, Sevier County Sheriff’s deputies and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired at the Days Inn Motel in Sevierville Tuesday afternoon. Knox County deputies were shot at through a motel door by two suspects as they were approaching the room.

The SPD SWAT team responded to the scene and, after about 30 minutes, the two suspects were taken into custody by SPD.

31-year-old Richard Smith of Knoxville has been charged with ten counts of attempted first-degree murder. There were ten KCSO deputies outside the hotel room when Mr. Smith apparently fired a handgun multiple times at the deputies, according to a release from Sevierville PD.

Megan Arnold, 22, of Church Hill, has been charged with criminal responsibility for the facilitation of a felony.

Both suspects were transported to the Sevier County Jail and booked on Tuesday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are pending at this time.