Church Hill house fire prompts response from several area agencies

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple local fire agencies responded to a house fire on Ridgemont Road in Hawkins County on Wednesday morning.

Carter’s Valley VFD, which responded to the fire at 8:08 a.m., told News Channel 11 that other responding agencies include the Stanley Valley and Goshen VFDs, with several fire trucks and multiple personnel to fight the flames.

Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel VFDs were requested to the scene at a later time.

No further information has been released at this time.

