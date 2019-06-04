Church Hill records $500K surplus, no proposed tax increase for 19-20

The City of Church Hill is working with a sound fiscal budget for the upcoming year. 

City Recorder Joshua Russell tells News Channel 11 officials have already passed the proposed 2019-20 budget through a first reading. The final reading is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18. The budget would officially go into effect after the final reading. 

Russell tells us the city doesn’t have a proposed tax increase in their proposed budget, and they have a established a surplus of $528,000. 

The unassigned fund balance for Church is is estimated at $2.5 million. 

Russell also tells us the city’s budget success has allowed Church Hill to propose a 50-cent pay raise for full-time employees and 25-cent pay raise for part-time workers. 

