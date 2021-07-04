Church Hill Police: Two taken to hospital after July 4th shooting

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people have been hospitalized after a July 4th shooting in Hawkins County Sunday night according to Church Hill Police.

According to Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosely, the inciting incident happened at a home on Armstrong Drive and is believed to be domestic in nature.

Of the two injured, one was transported via med-flight after a landing next to Volunteer High School, while the other was transported to care by ground.

Chief Mosely said that no one is in custody, and that there is not any danger to the public.

This is an ongoing story, visit WJHL.com for updates.