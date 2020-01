CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several suspects who had been reported to be in a stolen vehicle and sought by the Church Hill Police Department are now in custody.

According to a tweet from CHPD, the suspects were arrested with the help of the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous post regarding the stolen vehicle can now be disregarded. In collaboration with @HawkinsCountySO and Scott County VA Sheriffs Office the vehicle has been recovered and several suspects are in custody! — Church Hill Police (@chillpolice) January 13, 2020

The stolen vehicle, a 2018 Buick Encore, has also been recovered.

CHPD had previously warned residents that the suspects were to be considered “armed and dangerous.”