Church Hill police investigating shooting

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Church Hill.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Church Hill Police Department responded to a 911 call at 212 Jefferson Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that Kenneth Carr, 20, had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Carr was flown to Johnson City Medical Center where his condition was listed as serious.

The police department says officers are still investigating the incident and will be working with the attorney general.

According to the department, more information will be released at a later time.