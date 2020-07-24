Church Hill Police: Homicide investigation underway after 20-year-old dies in shooting

by: News Channel 11 Staff

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Church Hill Police Department said one man is dead following a shooting in the early morning hours Wednesday.

In an updated release Church Hill Police said Kenneth Carr, 20, died after a shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

Police said Carr suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley said they are continuing to investigate and “treating it as a homicide.”

No further information was immediately available.

